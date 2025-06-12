Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Currency in circulation gains 7.3% on year

Currency in circulation gains 7.3% on year

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged up 0.4% on the week to stand at Rs 38.51 lakh crore as on June 6, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted 0.1% on the week to Rs 49.56 lakh crore. Currency in circulation gained 7.3% on a year ago basis compared to 5.2% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 3.4% so far while the reserve money has risen by 2.6%.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

