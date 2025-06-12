Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Route Mobile Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd and Nava Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 June 2025.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd surged 15.93% to Rs 2.11 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1171.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 157.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Route Mobile Ltd soared 11.30% to Rs 1142.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11895 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd spiked 11.07% to Rs 85.59. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd spurt 8.72% to Rs 676.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nava Ltd jumped 7.94% to Rs 569.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54138 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

