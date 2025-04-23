Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient DLM jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Cyient DLM jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Cyient DLM rallied 4.07% to Rs 501.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 36.49% to Rs 31.04 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared to Rs 22.74 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 18.30% YoY to Rs 428.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 41.67 crore in the March quarter, up 35.73% from Rs 30.70 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 57.4 crore, registering growth of 51.05% as compared with Rs 38 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA margin improved 290 bps to 13.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 10.5% recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

 

The order book stood at Rs 1,906.1 crore as of 31st March 2025, as compared with Rs 2,170.5 crore as of 31st March 2024 and Rs 2,142.9 crore as of 31st December 2024.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased by 11.24% to Rs 68.08 crore, while revenue surged by 27.49% to Rs 1,519.63 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurobindo Pharma rallies after arm receives USFDA nod for Dasatinib tablets

Aurobindo Pharma rallies after arm receives USFDA nod for Dasatinib tablets

Maharashtra Scooters spurts on recording massive surge in Q4 PAT; announces total dividend of Rs 60

Maharashtra Scooters spurts on recording massive surge in Q4 PAT; announces total dividend of Rs 60

HCL Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HCL Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Caplin Point Lab arm receives final approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Caplin Point Lab arm receives final approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 51530.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 51530.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon