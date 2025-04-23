Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HCL Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Latent View Analytics Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Choice International Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2025.

HCL Technologies Ltd spiked 7.90% to Rs 1597 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Latent View Analytics Ltd surged 7.46% to Rs 421.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53465 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 6.46% to Rs 652.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94108 shares in the past one month.

Choice International Ltd advanced 6.29% to Rs 597.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39572 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd exploded 6.13% to Rs 7380.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30331 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Caplin Point Lab arm receives final approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 51530.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Indices trade near flat line; consumer durable shares witness profit booking

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q4 PAT rises to Rs 35 crore

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

