Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Caplin Point Lab arm receives final approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Caplin Point Lab arm receives final approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Caplin Point Laboratories announced that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg.

The approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), VITAMIN K1 Injection, manufactured by Hospira Inc.

Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion, a synthetic form of vitamin K, is used to treat bleeding and clotting disorders caused by vitamin K deficiency, certain medications such as warfarin, or medical conditions like obstructive jaundice and ulcerative colitis. It is effective in correcting coagulation disorders resulting from impaired synthesis of clotting factors II, VII, IX, and X.

 

According to IQVIA, Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg, has an estimated U.S. market size of $18.5 million for the twelve months ending February 2025.

Caplin Point Laboratories is a fast-growing pharmaceutical company with a unique business model catering predominantly to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. The company has manufacturing facilities that cater to a complete range of finished dosage forms.

The companys consolidated net profit grew 18.6% to Rs 138.96 crore on a 13.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 492.96 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 0.03% to Rs 1,890.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 51530.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 51530.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Tata Communications incorporates step-down subsidiary in Shanghai, China

Indices trade near flat line; consumer durable shares witness profit booking

Indices trade near flat line; consumer durable shares witness profit booking

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q4 PAT rises to Rs 35 crore

Hathway Cable & Datacom Q4 PAT rises to Rs 35 crore

Balrampur Chini crushes 99.16 lac MT sugarcane in SS 2024-25

Balrampur Chini crushes 99.16 lac MT sugarcane in SS 2024-25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon