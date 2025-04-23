Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 51530.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.38% to Rs 6.65 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 51530.00% to Rs 51.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.38% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.55% to Rs 214.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 199.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.69% to Rs 183.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.655.18 28 183.33222.73 -18 OPM %71.4313.32 -93.6991.33 - PBDT4.850.69 603 173.64204.23 -15 PBT4.370.17 2471 171.68202.16 -15 NP51.630.10 51530 214.35199.31 8
