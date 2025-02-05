Business Standard

Cyient signs MoU with Micware Navigations

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

To collaborate on transformative and sustainable transportation systems

Cyient has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Micware Navigations, a leader in navigation and mobility services. As per the MoU, both companies have agreed to work in partnership across mutual engineering services support, customer introduction, and marketing strategy.

This strategic partnership between Cyient and Micware Navigations aims to deliver transformative solutions for intelligent mobility, focusing on safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation systems. By leveraging Cyient's engineering excellence and Micware Navigations' expertise in mobility software, the collaboration will develop integrated solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern transportation ecosystems.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

