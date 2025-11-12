D B Corp Ltd soars 1.01%, Gains for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 264, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.57% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% fall in NIFTY and a 20.79% fall in the Nifty Media index.
D B Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 264, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. D B Corp Ltd has dropped around 0.04% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1473.05, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35872 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.48 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 13.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
