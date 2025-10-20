Monday, October 20, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp Ltd up for third straight session

D B Corp Ltd up for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.8, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.09% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% drop in NIFTY and a 23.25% drop in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.8, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25868.3. The Sensex is at 84466.7, up 0.61%. D B Corp Ltd has slipped around 10.03% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1519.6, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for third straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.3%, up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.06%, gains for five straight sessions

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 0.06%, gains for five straight sessions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon