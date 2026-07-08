D.P. Abhushan Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and Gem Aromatics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2026.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and Gem Aromatics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2026.

D.P. Abhushan Ltd spiked 17.18% to Rs 1113.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 659 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd soared 15.88% to Rs 48.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20865 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd surged 15.71% to Rs 1004.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd rose 14.01% to Rs 617.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17020 shares in the past one month.

Gem Aromatics Ltd jumped 12.52% to Rs 218.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18490 shares in the past one month.

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