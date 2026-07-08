Wednesday, July 08, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D.P. Abhushan Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

D.P. Abhushan Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and Gem Aromatics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2026.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd and Gem Aromatics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2026.

D.P. Abhushan Ltd spiked 17.18% to Rs 1113.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 15283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 659 shares in the past one month.

 

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd soared 15.88% to Rs 48.24. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20865 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd surged 15.71% to Rs 1004.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

the aircraft is equipped with a multi-role electronically scanned array radar. Photo: RAF

News in brief: Western Europe

Israeli tanks on the border with Lebanon in northern Israel on March 21, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Conflict zone: Israel-Lebanon

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) with French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing, China, in December 2025. Photo: Reuters

Declining EU-China relations

Photo: Shutterstock

Market radar: May 23, 2026 to June 22, 2026

An Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter during the rehearsal for the exercise 'Vayu Shakti 2026', at the Air Force firing range at Pokhran, Rajasthan. Photo: Reuters

India's military modernisation: Strong but uneven

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd rose 14.01% to Rs 617.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17020 shares in the past one month.

Gem Aromatics Ltd jumped 12.52% to Rs 218.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18490 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; media shares tumble

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; media shares tumble

Marksans Pharma inks deal to acquire ABCnow GmbH

Marksans Pharma inks deal to acquire ABCnow GmbH

Tilaknagar Industries records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Jun'26

Tilaknagar Industries records highest-ever monthly sales volumes in Jun'26

Aequs hits record high after brokerages initiate coverage

Aequs hits record high after brokerages initiate coverage

Advait Energy Transitions gains after bagging Rs 52-cr DGVCL turnkey contract

Advait Energy Transitions gains after bagging Rs 52-cr DGVCL turnkey contract

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKusumgar IPOSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026TCS Q1 PreviewEPFO UAN Activation New RuleSensex Down TodayBPCL, HPCL, IOCL Share price Mumbai Rain UpdatesSouth Indian Bank Share Price