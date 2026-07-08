Aequs hits record high after brokerages initiate coverage

Aequs surged 6.42% to Rs 257.99 on Wednesday, extending its two-day gain to 11.26%, after two brokerages initiated coverage on the aerospace components manufacturer with 'Buy' ratings and projected strong upside.

A domestic brokerage initiated coverage with a target price of Rs 320, implying an upside of 24.04% from the prevailing market price. It cited Aequs' position as India's only vertically integrated precision manufacturer of aerospace components, its long-standing relationships with global aerospace OEMs and its expansion into consumer electronics.

A foreign brokerage also initiated coverage with a target price of Rs 444, implying an upside of 72.10%. It highlighted the company's vertically integrated aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, robust order book and growing presence in aero-engine components as key growth drivers.

The buying interest lifted Aequs to a record high of Rs 271 during the session, taking its market capitalisation to about Rs 17,291.77 crore. The stock has rallied 127.71% from its record low of Rs 113.30 touched on 16 March 2026.

Aequs made its stock market debut on 10 December 2025 at Rs 140, a premium of 12.9% over its IPO price of Rs 124. The IPO, which was open for subscription from 3 December to 5 December 2025, was subscribed 101.63 times.

Aequs is a vertically integrated precision manufacturing company focused primarily on the aerospace sector. It provides end-to-end solutions spanning machining, forging, surface treatment and assembly, with expertise in machining high-end alloys such as titanium. Aerospace contributed about 89% of its FY25 revenue, while its consumer business comprises cookware, appliances, toys and electronics components.

For the six months ended 31 March 2025, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.07 crore on revenue from operations of Rs 537.16 crore.

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