D.P. Abhushan announced the commencement of construction for a brand-new showroom in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. With 8 existing showrooms, including 4 in Madhya Pradesh (Ratlam, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain) and 4 in Rajasthan (Udaipur, Banswara, Kota, Bhilwara), this expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy.