D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 104.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.69% to Rs 967.65 croreNet profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 104.78% to Rs 51.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.69% to Rs 967.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1004.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales967.651004.72 -4 OPM %7.833.78 -PBDT72.0335.15 105 PBT69.3133.36 108 NP51.4625.13 105
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content