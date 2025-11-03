Jocil standalone net profit rises 62.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 245.78 croreNet profit of Jocil rose 62.61% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 245.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales245.78229.74 7 OPM %1.481.16 -PBDT3.752.96 27 PBT2.501.54 62 NP1.871.15 63
