Jocil standalone net profit rises 62.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Jocil standalone net profit rises 62.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 245.78 crore

Net profit of Jocil rose 62.61% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 245.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 229.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales245.78229.74 7 OPM %1.481.16 -PBDT3.752.96 27 PBT2.501.54 62 NP1.871.15 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Hind Rectifiers commences commercial production at its Sinnar unit

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries signs MoUs with European client

Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel relaunch China holidays for Indians

Nifty trades above 25,750 mark; realty shares rally

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with Holtec International's Asia arm

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

