D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 45.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.07% to Rs 540.37 croreNet profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 45.22% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.07% to Rs 540.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 504.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales540.37504.69 7 OPM %10.057.58 -PBDT51.2235.25 45 PBT48.5933.66 44 NP36.4225.08 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content