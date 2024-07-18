Business Standard
Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 12.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 5633.37 crore
Net profit of Tata Communications declined 12.80% to Rs 332.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 381.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 5633.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4771.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5633.374771.36 18 OPM %19.9621.46 -PBDT978.351081.64 -10 PBT330.98501.90 -34 NP332.84381.69 -13
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

