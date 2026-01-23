D.P. Abhushan standalone net profit rises 96.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 1222.38 crore

Net profit of D.P. Abhushan rose 96.44% to Rs 73.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 1222.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1084.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1222.381084.148.645.05100.9851.3498.2849.3873.3537.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News