Atul gains after Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY to Rs 161 cr

Atul added 1.03% to Rs 5,833.25 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 47.82% to Rs 160.74 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 108.74 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 11.06% YoY to Rs 1,573.62 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 28.91% to Rs 203.48 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 157.84 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses rose 10.32% to Rs 1,410.06 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,278.05 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 744.15 crore (up 10.13% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 166.73 crore (up 48.30% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 3.70 crore (down 13.75% YoY) and power, fuel and water expenses were at Rs 148.65 crore (down 16.38% YoY) during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.86% YoY to Rs 467.75 crore, while revenue increased 11.41% YoY to Rs 4,603.47 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

Atul, a part of the Lalbhai Group (Gujarat), is a diversified and integrated Indian chemical company engaged in the manufacturing of life science chemicals and performance & other chemicals. The company, along with its subsidiaries, serves a wide range of industries including adhesives, agriculture, animal feed, automobiles, composites, construction, cosmetics, defence, dyestuffs, electrical and electronics, flavours and fragrances, food, footwear, glass, home care, horticulture, hospitality, paints and coatings, paper, personal care, pharmaceuticals, plastics, polymers, rubber, soaps and detergents, sports and leisure, textiles, tyres, and wind energy across global markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News