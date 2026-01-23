Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 56.29% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 30.06% to Rs 210.39 croreNet profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 56.29% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 210.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales210.39161.76 30 OPM %80.6686.06 -PBDT38.3416.12 138 PBT33.7612.56 169 NP19.6312.56 56
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST