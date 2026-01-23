Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 56.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.06% to Rs 210.39 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 56.29% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 210.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

