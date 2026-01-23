Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 56.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 56.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 30.06% to Rs 210.39 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance rose 56.29% to Rs 19.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 210.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales210.39161.76 30 OPM %80.6686.06 -PBDT38.3416.12 138 PBT33.7612.56 169 NP19.6312.56 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Adani Green Energy (UP) standalone net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 11.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Open Elite Developers standalone net profit rises 1266.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Open Elite Developers standalone net profit rises 1266.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 166.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Prayatna Developers Pvt standalone net profit rises 166.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVantara WatchStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026