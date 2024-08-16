Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 4.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 45.15 croreNet profit of Samrat Forgings declined 4.96% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 45.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.1543.66 3 OPM %8.888.52 -PBDT2.482.37 5 PBT1.551.51 3 NP1.341.41 -5
