Samrat Forgings standalone net profit declines 4.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 45.15 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings declined 4.96% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 45.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.1543.668.888.522.482.371.551.511.341.41