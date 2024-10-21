Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 61.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.09% to Rs 3087.00 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 61.02% to Rs 46.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 118.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 3087.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3153.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3087.003153.00 -2 OPM %14.0618.81 -PBDT409.00573.00 -29 PBT73.00172.00 -58 NP46.00118.00 -61
