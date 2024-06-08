Dalmia Bharat's arm to acquire 19% stake in Amplus Kaveri Solar

Dalmia Bharat informed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) have entered into share subscription and shareholders' agreement (SSSA) and solar power purchase agreement (SPPA) 7 on June 2024 to acquire 19.18% of equity share capital

The acquisition is in order to enhance the firms source of renewable power supply to achieve groups commitment towards RE 100 by 2030 and carbon negative by 2040. The renewal power (solar) will qualify as captive consumer under the Electricity Act/ Rules.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions precedents and expected to be completed within 8-9 weeks.

Amplus Kaveri Solar is a special purpose vehicle for setting up solar power project on a captive basis, in Maharashtra.

Dalmia Bharat is the fourth-largest cement manufacturing company in India, with the current capacity pegged at 41.7 million tonne.

The cement manufacturers consolidated net profit slipped 47.5% to Rs 320 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 609 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Income from operations grew by 10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,307 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip advanced 2.24% to end at Rs 1,809.85 on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The company will acquire 19.18% equity or 1,62,61,200 equity shares aggregating to Rs 16.26 crore in one or more tranches to source solar power as a captive consumer for a capacity upto 45.20 MW located in Maharashtra.