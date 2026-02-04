Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 1125.78% in the December 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 1125.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 43.11% to Rs 127.51 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 1125.78% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.11% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales127.5189.10 43 OPM %17.505.71 -PBDT25.854.36 493 PBT20.671.27 1528 NP15.691.28 1126

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 9.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 82.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 82.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Starlit Power Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.39 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Aeroflex Neu consolidated net profit rises 7400.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNifty Price PredictionWeather TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance