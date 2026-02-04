NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 1125.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 43.11% to Rs 127.51 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 1125.78% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.11% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales127.5189.10 43 OPM %17.505.71 -PBDT25.854.36 493 PBT20.671.27 1528 NP15.691.28 1126
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST