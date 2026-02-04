NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 1125.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.11% to Rs 127.51 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 1125.78% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.11% to Rs 127.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 89.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.127.5189.1017.505.7125.854.3620.671.2715.691.28

