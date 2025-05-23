Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit declines 1.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 62.31 croreNet profit of Danlaw Technologies India declined 1.51% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 62.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.89% to Rs 18.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 218.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 210.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales62.3161.52 1 218.38210.98 4 OPM %16.9217.25 -14.5717.20 - PBDT10.2510.15 1 30.5134.09 -11 PBT8.819.22 -4 25.4030.09 -16 NP6.526.62 -2 18.9222.23 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content