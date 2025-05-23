Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.15% to Rs 29.95 croreNet profit of Galaxy Bearings declined 32.35% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.15% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.23% to Rs 13.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 104.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.9538.97 -23 104.22127.12 -18 OPM %22.0019.17 -18.3816.43 - PBDT6.108.97 -32 20.4427.22 -25 PBT5.628.41 -33 18.5225.42 -27 NP4.146.12 -32 13.7118.84 -27
