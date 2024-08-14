Darshan Orna standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 389.53% to Rs 8.42 crore

Net profit of Darshan Orna rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 389.53% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.421.721.781.740.130.100.130.100.100.08