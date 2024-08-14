Darshan Orna standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 389.53% to Rs 8.42 croreNet profit of Darshan Orna rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 389.53% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.421.72 390 OPM %1.781.74 -PBDT0.130.10 30 PBT0.130.10 30 NP0.100.08 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content