Worth Investment & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 48.15% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.56% to Rs 1.27 croreNet profit of Worth Investment & Trading Company rose 48.15% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.56% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.270.91 40 OPM %85.8382.42 -PBDT1.080.54 100 PBT1.080.54 100 NP0.800.54 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content