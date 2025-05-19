Monday, May 19, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 39.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 39.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 14.53% to Rs 19.82 crore

Net profit of Krishanveer Forge rose 39.42% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.53% to Rs 19.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.35% to Rs 5.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 82.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.8223.19 -15 82.8083.62 -1 OPM %10.099.49 -10.108.20 - PBDT2.422.24 8 9.207.02 31 PBT1.971.85 6 7.595.47 39 NP1.451.04 39 5.643.99 41

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

