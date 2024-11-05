Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 14.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales rise 7.95% to Rs 406.75 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 14.01% to Rs 42.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.95% to Rs 406.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 376.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales406.75376.79 8 OPM %11.9915.64 -PBDT62.1367.89 -8 PBT52.7158.55 -10 NP42.3649.26 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tech Wrap November 5

Tech wrap Nov 5: iOS 18.2 beta, Realme GT7 Pro launched, Xbox AI Agent

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024 LIVE: Harris, Trump locked in nail-biting contest; race to White House begins

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

US polls: New York ballots feature an Indian language, but its not Hindi

JK Tyre

JK Tyre Q2 results: Net profit falls 44% to Rs 135 cr on weak sales

Premiumstubble burning

Punjab and Haryana control paddy stubble burning, but for how long?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon