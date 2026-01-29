Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 40.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.86% to Rs 4250.44 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 40.40% to Rs 128.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 215.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 4250.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3799.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4250.443799.684.047.51173.42286.96173.42286.96128.22215.14

