GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 29.55% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of GSB Finance rose 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 29.55% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.310.44 -30 OPM %48.3945.45 -PBDT0.150.17 -12 PBT0.150.17 -12 NP0.180.13 38
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST