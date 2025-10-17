DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit declines 32.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.25% to Rs 8.01 croreNet profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers declined 32.41% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.25% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.0112.37 -35 OPM %23.3522.80 -PBDT1.602.21 -28 PBT1.311.84 -29 NP0.981.45 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content