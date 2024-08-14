Southern Online Bio Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 299.40% to Rs 46.45 crore

Net Loss of Southern Online Bio Technologies reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 299.40% to Rs 46.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.46.4511.632.11-0.520.40-1.51-0.54-2.26-0.40-2.26