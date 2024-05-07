Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Selan Explorations Technology standalone net profit rises 128.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 105.64% to Rs 54.72 crore
Net profit of Selan Explorations Technology rose 128.97% to Rs 12.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 105.64% to Rs 54.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.13% to Rs 32.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.41% to Rs 165.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales54.7226.61 106 165.60117.94 40 OPM %28.6414.99 -23.3426.72 - PBDT18.037.72 134 49.5542.65 16 PBT17.227.13 142 46.3540.24 15 NP12.255.35 129 32.7430.85 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGodrej Family Split NewsTitan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon