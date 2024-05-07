Business Standard
Arvind SmartSpaces consolidated net profit rises 66.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 26.64% to Rs 117.37 crore
Net profit of Arvind SmartSpaces rose 66.56% to Rs 15.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.64% to Rs 117.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.32% to Rs 41.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 341.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 255.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales117.3792.68 27 341.18255.92 33 OPM %26.7021.94 -32.6719.12 - PBDT29.6315.62 90 80.2242.29 90 PBT28.4114.78 92 75.7139.58 91 NP15.499.30 67 41.5725.61 62
First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

