Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 25.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.21% to Rs 11685.88 croreNet profit of Jindal Steel declined 25.86% to Rs 638.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 860.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 11685.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11213.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11685.8811213.31 4 OPM %17.8119.62 -PBDT1731.771909.23 -9 PBT982.251213.27 -19 NP638.23860.90 -26
