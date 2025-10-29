Accedere consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Accedere declined 20.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.991.06 -7 OPM %12.1216.98 -PBDT0.120.18 -33 PBT0.090.14 -36 NP0.080.10 -20
