DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 77.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 2864.23 croreNet profit of DCM Shriram rose 77.27% to Rs 100.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 2864.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2767.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2864.232767.83 3 OPM %8.656.00 -PBDT244.67158.01 55 PBT158.3386.00 84 NP100.3056.58 77
