DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 77.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 77.27% to Rs 100.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 56.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 2864.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2767.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.