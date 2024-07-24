Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 3.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.18% to Rs 2106.84 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India rose 3.44% to Rs 245.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 237.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.18% to Rs 2106.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1829.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2106.841829.14 15 OPM %17.8618.70 -PBDT399.50371.97 7 PBT331.84318.04 4 NP245.45237.28 3
