MIC Electronics standalone net profit rises 58.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 10.71 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics rose 58.87% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.