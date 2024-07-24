MIC Electronics standalone net profit rises 58.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.56% to Rs 10.71 croreNet profit of MIC Electronics rose 58.87% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.56% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.717.02 53 OPM %24.2827.78 -PBDT2.361.70 39 PBT1.971.24 59 NP1.971.24 59
