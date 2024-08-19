RBI approves appointment of Salee Nair as MD & CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

The private lender informed that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Salee Sukumaran Nair as managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank, for a period of 3 years, from the date of assuming charge.

The private sector bank also stated that the appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Salee Nair, a post graduate in Applied Electronics, started his banking career in the year 1987. He joined State Bank of India as a probationary officer. In a career span of more than 35 years, he has handled various assignments, mostly in the Corporate A/c Group, handling large Corporates. He also had two assignments in the International Banking group of SBI, first at New York, USA and later heading the Australian Operations based at Sydney.