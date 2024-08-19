Business Standard
RBI approves appointment of Salee Nair as MD & CEO of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
The private lender informed that the Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Salee Sukumaran Nair as managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank, for a period of 3 years, from the date of assuming charge.
Salee Nair, a post graduate in Applied Electronics, started his banking career in the year 1987. He joined State Bank of India as a probationary officer. In a career span of more than 35 years, he has handled various assignments, mostly in the Corporate A/c Group, handling large Corporates. He also had two assignments in the International Banking group of SBI, first at New York, USA and later heading the Australian Operations based at Sydney.
The private sector bank also stated that the appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders.
The scrip rose 0.93% to close at Rs 451.15 on Friday, 16 August 2024.
First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

