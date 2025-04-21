Monday, April 21, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DCX Systems to establish JV with IAI's ELTA Systems, Israel

DCX Systems to establish JV with IAI's ELTA Systems, Israel

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
DCX Systems has executed a Joint Venture Agreement with IAI's ELTA Systems, Israel and it's group companies today, i.e. on April 21, 2025, for the purpose of establishing a Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India for conducting the business in the areas of Airborne Maritime Radar System, Fire Control Radar System and other Radar Systems for Airborne and Land applications under "Make in India" projects. The company will hold 37% stake in the proposed JVC.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

