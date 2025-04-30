DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 40.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.41% to Rs 20.13 croreNet profit of DE Nora India declined 40.99% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.41% to Rs 20.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 91.11% to Rs 1.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 68.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.1316.18 24 68.5873.80 -7 OPM %19.0338.69 --2.0628.69 - PBDT5.207.97 -35 4.4526.37 -83 PBT4.757.62 -38 2.7525.22 -89 NP3.345.66 -41 1.6919.01 -91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content