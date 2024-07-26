Business Standard
Interglobe Aviation consolidated net profit declines 11.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:19 PM IST
Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 19570.70 crore
Net profit of Interglobe Aviation declined 11.71% to Rs 2728.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3090.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 19570.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16683.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19570.7016683.10 17 OPM %26.3629.82 -PBDT4679.804498.50 4 PBT2804.003090.70 -9 NP2728.803090.60 -12
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

