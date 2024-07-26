Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 19.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.13% to Rs 178.88 croreNet profit of Latent View Analytics rose 19.48% to Rs 39.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.13% to Rs 178.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 147.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales178.88147.68 21 OPM %21.3919.01 -PBDT55.0345.16 22 PBT52.1142.79 22 NP39.2632.86 19
