PVV Infra consolidated net profit declines 84.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 63.39% to Rs 7.83 croreNet profit of PVV Infra declined 84.65% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 63.39% to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.8321.39 -63 OPM %11.1126.51 -PBDT0.875.67 -85 PBT0.875.67 -85 NP0.744.82 -85
