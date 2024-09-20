Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Decisions taken by Shipping and Railways Ministries set to bring down shipping costs

Decisions taken by Shipping and Railways Ministries set to bring down shipping costs

Image

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
An inter-ministerial meeting was held in New Delhi today under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal to address rising freight cost, shipping delays, shortage & non-availability of containers and congestion at the ports leading to difficulties being faced by exporters and adverse impact on the trade. Addressing the meeting, Goyal said that the decisions taken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of Railways in the meeting will result in significantly breaking down shipping costs, improving availability of containers, resolving empty containers issue, faster evacuation of export consignments and reducing congestion at the ports. The Minister urged all stakeholders to make concerted efforts to significantly mitigate the difficulties and address the issues faced by the exporters, effectively deploy multi-disciplinary capabilities and adopt whole of the government approach to ensure that no logistic difficulty is faced by the exporters.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets at record high; Sensex jumps 1,000 pts to 84,200, Nifty at 25,700

greece

Greece records 37% surge in property purchases by Indians in July-Aug

Malaysia flag

Malaysia announces tax breaks, incentives for Forest City development

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

'Will never happen again': EY India Chairman on missing CA's funeral

forex

India's forex exchange reserves expanded by $66 bn in 2024, at record high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon