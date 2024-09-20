Business Standard
ITD Cementation India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Minda Corporation Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 September 2024.
ITD Cementation India Ltd spiked 19.66% to Rs 564 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69491 shares in the past one month.
 
Minda Corporation Ltd soared 10.54% to Rs 575.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72068 shares in the past one month.
Cochin Shipyard Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 1846.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
Anant Raj Ltd rose 9.86% to Rs 744.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd exploded 9.77% to Rs 1861.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

