Dee Development bags Rs 90-cr windmill tower order

Dee Development Engineers announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, M/s DEE Fabricom India, has secured an order worth over Rs 90 crore for the supply of windmill towers.

The project is scheduled for execution from May 2026 to January 2027.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.

The company reported a 20.1% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.80 crore, despite a 39.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 270 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of DEE Development Engineers rose 1.89% to close at Rs 212.80 on the BSE.

