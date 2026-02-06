Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.79 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.57% to Rs 813.83 crore

Net loss of Sapphire Foods India reported to Rs 4.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 813.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 756.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.813.83756.5416.4917.76109.77117.327.8116.82-4.7911.98

